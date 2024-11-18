The Rights of US Green Card Holders

As permanent residents of the United State, green card holders enjoy a wide range of rights, opportunities, and responsibilities. Although green card holders do not have citizenship status, their permanent resident status allows them to live and work in the U.S. and grants them certain protections. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of your status as a green card holder:

You Can Live and Work Anywhere in the U.S.

A green card gives you the freedom to live anywhere within the U.S. borders, giving you the flexibility to decide where you want to work and raise your family. You have the right to work for nearly any employer in any industry as well as to take advantage of your choice of educational opportunities without needing to obtain additional permits. The only restrictions are certain government jobs that require U.S. citizenship.

You Have Access to Federal Benefits and Social Services

Green card holders are also eligible for a number of federal benefits. For instance, if you meet income and other qualifications, you can participate in programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and Supplemental Food Benefits (SNAP). Additionally, you can access the Affordable Care Act marketplace to obtain health insurance.

You’re Protected Under U.S. Law

Permanent residents also have several legal protections similar to those given to U.S. citizens. These include the right to due process in legal proceedings, which is designed to guarantee fair treatment in the justice system. You also have the right to protections against discriminatory practices that are based on race, religion, or nationality.

You Have the Right to Public Education and In-State Tuition

Your children will have the right to access the U.S. public education systems and enjoy the same rights within that system as their U.S. citizen counterparts. If you choose to pursue higher education, you may quality for in-state tuition rates and apply for federal financial aid.

You Have the Freedom to Travel (with Restrictions)

You also have the freedom to travel to other countries and return to the U.S. However, this freedom isn’t unilateral — you’ll be required to follow certain guidelines. For instance, if you plan to leave the country for more than six months, you will be required to demonstrate that you intend hold on to your primary residence in the U.S. You may face issues if you remain out of the country for more than a year without a re-entry permit.

You Have a Pathway to U.S. Citizenship

One of the most valuable rights you have as a green card holder is the path to becoming a U.S. citizen. After you’ve been a permanent resident for five years and have established continuous presence here, you will be eligible to apply for citizenship. This process includes passing a civics test and interview and fulfilling various residency requirements. If you are a green card holder married to a U.S. citizen, the requirement for continuous presence is only three years.

You Have the Right of Family Sponsorship

Those with valid green cards can also sponsor certain immediate family members for permanent residency, including spouses, children under the age of 21, and unmarried children over the age of 21. However, this process often takes time, but in the end, you’ll have the chance to keep your family together.

By staying informed of your rights and responsibilities as a U.S. green card holder, you can confidently navigate your life as a permanent resident and work toward your goals, whether they involve becoming a citizen or simply enjoying your life in the U.S.