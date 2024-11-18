Texas WIC Celebrates 50 Years of Service

AUSTIN – The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, popularly known as WIC, is commemorating 50 years of dedicated service to Texans. The program provides healthy food, nutrition education and breastfeeding support at no cost to eligible pregnant women, breastfeeding moms and families with children younger than 5.

Since opening its first clinic in March 1974 in Montgomery County, Texas WIC has provided support to more than 21 million individuals statewide. Today, the program serves more than 800,000 women, infants and children each month.

The approaching holidays highlight the continued role WIC plays in helping families enjoy nutritious meals.

“During the holidays, children and families are home more, and it can be a challenge to have nutritious and healthy meals and snacks at the table,” said Amanda Hovis, nutrition education and clinic services director for Texas WIC. “Texas WIC assists families with nutritious food so families can focus on purchasing the other items that they need.”

Texas WIC recipients receive fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs, cheese and other healthy foods. WIC also offers free breastfeeding and nutrition classes and one-on-one counseling.

Women can apply for WIC as soon as they learn they are pregnant. Anyone with children under the age of 5 can apply for WIC, including dads, foster parents, guardians or grandparents.

For more information or to apply, visit TexasWIC.org/apply or call 800-942-3678.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission administers WIC in Texas. Find more information on WIC benefits and eligibility at TexasWIC.org.