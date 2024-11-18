Sen. Cruz Named NICE 2024 Congressional Champion of Interior Enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, has been named by the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) as a 2024 Congressional Champion of Interior Enforcement for his leadership to secure the southern border. Sen. Cruz earned this recognition for authoring the Justice for Jocelyn Act, one of NICE’s top-priority bills, aimed at enhancing the detention and tracking of illegal aliens entering the United States.

Upon being named, Sen. Cruz said, “Every day we hear about illegal aliens assaulting or murdering another American. I’ve been fighting for justice for Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old from Houston who was brutally murdered by two illegal aliens released into Texas under the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Next Congress I look forward to passing and to having President Trump sign into law my Justice for Jocelyn Act. This legislation is aimed at ensuring that no child and no family ever again experiences what happened to Jocelyn. I’ve been proud to work with some great allies on this bill, including the NICE. Together, we will act to stop the crimes enabled by this Biden-Harris administration.”

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz was one of five congressional recipients to receive the honor. Additional recipients recognized for their advocacy as lawmakers to enforce immigration laws in the interior United States include: Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), and Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas).