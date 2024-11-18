Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital and Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital Earn Leapfrog Safety Grade of ‘B’

HOUSTON (Nov. 15, 2024) — Harris Health is proud to announce both Ben Taub Hospital and Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) Hospital have received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of ‘B’ for the Fall 2024 grading period. This recognition reflects the hospitals’ ongoing progress and commitment to patient safety and quality care.

The Leapfrog Safety Grade (A, B, C, D or F) is awarded twice a year by The Leapfrog Group, after evaluating hospitals on a range of patient safety measures, including infection rates, patient injuries and overall hospital processes to prevent harm. A ‘B’ grade indicates strong performance in these areas, showcasing Harris Health’s dedication to delivering safe and effective care to the Harris County community.

“We are pleased to receive this acknowledgement of the quality work being done by both of our flagship hospitals,” says Esmaeil Porsa, MD, president and CEO, Harris Health. “Patient safety is at the core of everything we do, and this grade reflects the hard work and commitment of our medical staff, nurses and support teams. We will continue to innovate and improve to ensure the highest standard of care for our patients.”

Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital previously also received a “B” grade during the Spring 2024 grading period.

Leapfrog is an organization based in Washington, D.C. that aims to improve healthcare quality and safety in hospitals. It grades more than 2,700 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice annually.