Discover Your Next Great Book with Libraries’ Online Reading Recommendations

Readers who can leisurely browse the row-upon-row of shelves of books in the library often find enticing books that they might not have known about previously. Or perhaps the librarian who knows what books the reader likes may suggest a new book or author to try.

In this digital age, however, when many people browse the library’s online catalog from home in search of a specific book, the chance to stumble upon a lucky find or hear a helpful suggestion from the librarian will be missing.

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) has an online Reading Recommendations section on its website that will fill that gap and allow library users at home to have another opportunity to discover new and exciting books and authors that they might not have otherwise considered.

Located under the “Books, eLibrary, & More” tab, the Reading Recommendations section features three unique “readers’ advisory” tools – Author Alerts, NoveList Plus, and Wowbrary.

“Author Alerts” enables readers to be notified by email or text message when new titles or offerings by authors or performers are added to the FBCL collection.

“NoveList Plus” (an EBSCO database) provides book recommendations based on a reader’s favorite authors, titles, or series. Search by title, plot, or writing style to find read-alikes, or browse reviews, discussion guides, or reading lists for popular genres. Readers of all ages can find fiction, nonfiction, and audiobooks that match their interests and reading levels.

“Wowbrary” is a free weekly email service showcasing the latest additions to the FBCL collection. With an instant link to the online catalog, titles can quickly and easily be requested online for checkout and pickup at the nearest FBCL location.

Demonstrations of these online tools will take place at the following locations, but those who are interested may also inquire about them at any time at any FBCL location.

University Branch Library(14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land): “Intro to NoveList”

o Thursday, December 5, 10:15-11:15 am, Computer Lab. Learn how to make the most use of the features that NoveList Plus offers. Registration required.

Cinco Ranch Branch Library(2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy)

o Thursday, December 5, 2:00-3:00 pm, Computer Lab. Learn how to make the most use of the features that Author Alerts, NoveList Plus, and Wowbrary offer. Registration required.

Sienna Branch Library(8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City)

o Tuesday, December 10, 2:00-3:00 pm, Computer Lab. Learn how to make the most use of the features that Author Alerts, NoveList Plus, and Wowbrary offer. Registration required.

Sugar Land Branch Library(550 Eldridge): “How to Find the Right Book for You” Registration required.

o Wednesday, December 18, 10:30-11:30 am, Tech Center.

o Thursday, December 19, 6:30-7:30 pm, Tech Center.

Missouri City Branch Library(1530 Texas Parkway)

o Friday, December 27, 2:00-3:00 pm, Computer Lab. Learn how to make the most use of the features that Author Alerts, NoveList Plus, and Wowbrary offer. Registration required.

About Author Alerts

Author Alerts is a service that enables readers to be notified by email or text message when new titles or offerings by their chosen authors or performers are added to the FBCL collection.

Some of the notifications will be “pre-release.” These notifications are for titles that are in the process of being added to the collection but are not yet available for checkout.

Readers can sign up for Author Alerts by clicking on the “Books, eLibrary, & More” tab on FBCL’s website and choosing “Book Recommendations” and then “Author Alerts.”

There is no limit to the number of authors, performers, or film studios that can be selected for notification. Library users can also choose the format(s) that they prefer, such as: book, ebook, audiobook on CD, e-audiobook, DVD, streaming video, large print, music CD, or streaming music. Multiple formats can be selected.

When an item by the reader’s chosen author is added to FBCL’s collection, an email/text will be sent within 24 hours notifying the reader of the new addition. The email/text will include a direct link to FBCL’s catalog, so that a hold can be placed on the new item immediately.

About NoveList Plus

NoveList Plus is a comprehensive readers’ search tool for fiction and nonfiction. Find read-alikes by author or series, or even search by appeal terms or reading level. With handy links to the library catalog, NoveList Plus answers the question: What should I read next?

About Wowbrary

FBCL offers a free weekly “Wowbrary” email showcasing the latest arrivals at the libraries. With an instant link to the online catalog, titles can quickly and easily be requested online for checkout and pickup at the nearest FBCL location.

The “Wowbrary” email service showcases new books, DVDs, music on CDs, ebooks and e-audiobooks, large-print books, and non-English selections.

The “Wowbrary” emails highlight certain titles each week, but users may also click on categories for specific genres of interest, such as children’s books, mysteries and thrillers, parenting and family, graphic novels, business and investing, and much more.

The service is free, and users can unsubscribe at any time if they no longer wish to receive the emails.

These services and demonstrations are free to the public. To register for a demonstration, visit Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) or the branch libraries.