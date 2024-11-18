Cornyn: Houston to Receive Nearly $1M to Improve Crisis Intervention Programs

Funding Authorized by Cornyn’s Mental Health & School Safety Bill Signed Into Law After Uvalde Shooting

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today that the Harris County Department of Education Public Facility Corporation in Houston, Texas, was awarded a federal grant of nearly $1,000,000 to improve security through crisis intervention programs, including violence prevention and crisis response training for law enforcement and school resource officers, firearm safety training for community members, and data collection, technology, and information-sharing to reduce violence. A portion of this grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s STOP School Violence Program, and it was authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law on June 25, 2022, to address specific concerns that have led to mass shootings.

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is about mental health, school safety, and ensuring that the tragedy that struck Uvalde was not in vain,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful this law is giving schools across our state the resources needed to keep students, staff, and teachers safe.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.