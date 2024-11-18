Chancellor’s National Academy STEM Ph.D. Fellowship Program Set to Attract Elite Graduate Students to Texas A&M University

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University is proud to announce the Chancellor’s National Academy STEM Ph.D. Fellowship Program, an extraordinary opportunity for outstanding students pursuing graduate studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). This fellowship is designed for those who meet the following criteria: possess a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) or Master of Science in a STEM field, have a B.S. grade point average exceeding 3.9, and are U.S. residents, permanent residents, or eligible noncitizens.

“This fellowship program embodies our commitment to academic excellence and research innovation,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “By attracting the brightest minds in STEM, we are not only enhancing the educational landscape at Texas A&M but also contributing to the advancement of science and technology on a global scale. We believe that these scholars will play a crucial role in shaping the future of their fields.”

This program is poised to significantly enhance Texas A&M University’s STEM graduate programs by attracting an exceptional cohort of Ph.D. students. It complements the Chancellor’s Research Initiative program, which has dramatically increased the number of national academy member faculty at Texas A&M from 11 to 57 over the past 13 years.

John L. Junkins, Founding Director of the Hagler Institute for Advanced Study at Texas A&M University, said there is no comparable program nationwide.

“We are excited to launch this remarkable fellowship program, which will attract outstanding, top-tier Ph.D. students and provide a framework that allows them to be co-advised by a member of a national academy and another distinguished professor,” Junkins said. “These fellowships will help prepare students to be leaders in their discipline. Once again, Chancellor Sharp is launching a signature program that will elevate Texas A&M’s quality and national standing.”

The Chancellor’s National Academy STEM Ph.D. Fellowship offers unique benefits, including:

• A stipend of $40,000 annually, along with tuition and fees for up to four years of graduate study and research.

• An opportunity to collaborate with a Texas A&M faculty member who is an elected member of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine or a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The Hagler Institute for Advanced Study, established by the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents in December 2010, serves as a catalyst to enrich the intellectual climate and educational experiences at Texas A&M. The Institute attracts world-class talent, inviting nationally and internationally prominent scholars to pursue advanced study in collaboration with faculty and students at Texas A&M. Hagler Fellows have the freedom to pursue their own research interests while also engaging in disciplinary and multidisciplinary projects. This collaboration enhances research productivity and enriches the educational experience for all involved.

Students interested in applying for the fellowship can do so at hias.tamu.edu/stem-fellowship.

The application period is currently open and will close on January 17, 2025. Awarded fellowships will begin in the fall semester of 2025.

