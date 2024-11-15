Smith Named as New Principal of Beckendorff Junior High

KATY, TX [November 15, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Grant Smith as the new principal at Beckendorff Junior High. – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Grant Smith as the new principal at Beckendorff Junior High.

“I am honored to lead the students and staff at Beckendorff, and I can’t wait to forge the next step in the school’s legacy,” said Smith. “My hope is to lead our students and staff to greatness.”

Smith has served as a classroom teacher and campus administrator for more than a decade, with all his years of experience in Katy ISD.

“Mr. Smith has demonstrated strong leadership and commitment to supporting his students’ success and growth,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Katy ISD Superintendent. “I know that he will do a great job at Beckendorff, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact he will make there.”

Currently, Smith serves as Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction at Taylor High School and will assume his new position on December 9, 2024.

Smith holds a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of St. Thomas and a Bachelor of Art in History from the University of Texas at Austin.

The campus’ current principal, Paul Moussavi, is retiring this fall after serving 29 years in public education.