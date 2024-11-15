SHARE THE FUN: MCDONALD’S NEW HOLIDAY PET SIMULATOR HAPPY MEAL SPARKS A GIVING SPIRIT

Every Happy Meal for a limited time comes with two Pet Simulator toys – one for your child and one for them to gift

HOUSTON – We all remember the delight of finding a toy inside of our Happy Meals. Now, during the most wonderful time of the year, McDonald’s is giving kids the chance to not only capture that feeling, but also experience the joy and fun of giving by encouraging them to be the gifter, not just the giftee with the new Pet Simulator Happy Meal. One meal, two toys – one for you, one to gift – it’s the perfect treat to spark the joy of giving.

Here’s how:

Launching on Nov. 26 at participating restaurants nationwide, kids can get their two Pet Simulator toys with purchase of a Pet Simulator Happy Meal.

And joining in on the holiday fun of giving has never been easier since the second toy is already gift-wrapped!

Kids can also make the 18 different Pet Simulator toys their own using holiday-inspired sticker sheets included within each Happy Meal.

For those who can’t wait long into the holiday season to gift their second toy, Giving Tuesday arrives on Dec. 3, and it’s the perfect moment to grab a Pet Simulator Happy Meal and spread some extra cheer.

“We hope this special Happy Meal inspires kids to share during this season of giving. Sharing is such a big part of the McDonald’s ethos— whether it’s sharing your fries, your McNuggets or a McFlurry— and now we’re giving our youngest fans the opportunity to do that with their Happy Meal, too. This meal has two toys— one for you, and one for you to gift,” said Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture. “Whether they choose to gift their extra toy to a family member, make a friend smile, or show kindness to a neighbor, it’s all about helping kids feel the joy of giving this holiday season.”

“From my experience with families, I’ve seen that children are naturally inclined to be generous. They just need gentle encouragement and positive reinforcement. The McDonald’s Pet Simulator Happy Meal gives parents and caregivers an easy and accessible way to nurture their childrens’ empathy and let them experience the true joy of giving during the holiday season,” said Dr. Jazmine McCoy, family psychology expert and mom of three.

This Happy Meal is special for many reasons – including a global partnership with one of the most popular games, Pet Simulator. Pet Simulator launched on Roblox in 2018 and now is a series of games created by BIG Games where players collect coins and gems to unlock powerful pets, and has generated a staggering 11.6 billion plays across all the games to date.

Pet Simulator Happy Meals will be available from Nov. 26 to Dec. 16 at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide, while supplies last.

Beyond the Happy Meal program, parents and caregivers can also get in on the giving spirit by rounding up their McDonald’s purchase to support families when they need it most through RMHC (Ronald McDonald House Charities), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

