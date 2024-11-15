O Tidings of Great Joy for Katy Area Community Band

The Lone Star Symphonic Band’s 32nd concert season is under way as preparations are being made for the Band’s Holiday-themed concert at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449. Season tickets are available for purchase at (https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=lssb). Season tickets for the remaining four concerts are $28 each. Tickets to individual concerts are available at the cost of $11 each.

The Band’s December concert “O Tidings of Comfort and Joy” will take place on December 8th, 2024. Leading into the “busyness” of the holiday season, this concert ushers in the time to celebrate, remember, gather, and share the love of family, friends, and faith. Our hearts join as one to embrace the season. Be sure to come prepared to join in singing (as has been a tradition with the Lone Star Symphonic Band for over 15 years) the finale of the concert – A Christmas Festival. Let us withdraw from the hustle and bustle of the season to share the friendships and blessings of our community. Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243647.

Pieces slated to be performed at this concert include: Sleigh Ride, A Christmas Festival, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, A Chanukah Celebration, Jingle Them Bells, Little Drummer Boy’s Bolero, Winter Wonderland, I’ll Be Home For Christmas, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and Whisper to Their Souls.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to bringing performances of artistic merit to the Houston metropolitan area. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and instills the value that music is a life-long event, continuing well beyond high school and college. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing concerts at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll. The Sudler Silver Scroll is North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands. The award is presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net). The purpose of the award is to identify, recognize and honor those community bands that have demonstrated particularly exacting standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of years, and which have played a significant and leading role in the cultural and musical environment in their respective communities. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.