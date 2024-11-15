Katy ISD to Recognize Namesakes During Appreciation Night

KATY, TX [November 14, 2024] – Katy ISD will recognize its treasured namesakes at its first Appreciation Night, during the playoff game between the Katy High School Tigers and the Alief Elsik High School Rams, on Friday, November 15.

The Katy ISD Board of Trustees and the district’s leadership team will celebrate the namesakes and their ongoing contributions to the district. In addition, the namesakes will be recognized during the game’s halftime before what is sure to be a sold-out crowd.

Please RSVP with your attendance using the information below by noon on Friday, November 15.