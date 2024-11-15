Katy ISD Navy JROTC Places Second in Drill Meet, Qualifies for State Meet

KATY, TX [November 14, 2024] – Congratulations go out to Katy ISD’s Navy JROTC Unit, based at Mayde Creek High School, that placed second overall at the 2024 George Bush “President’s Own” JROTC Drill Meet, held this past weekend.

The unit has qualified for the Texas State NJROTC Drill Competition, earning one of only seven coveted spots.

At the Bush Drill Meet, the Katy ISD unit earned no lower than fourth place in the individual events, earning first in Drill, second in Personnel Inspection, third in Academics, and fourth in PT.

“I am so proud of our cadets and their performance last weekend. Their preparation, practice, and dedication to improvement are reflected in these results,” said Commander Elvis Mikel, USN (Ret), Senior Naval Science Instructor.

Katy ISD Navy JROTC Unit at Bush High School Drill Meet Photo Gallery