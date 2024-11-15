HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEOTM 2025 RODEO RUN REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN

Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips, will be held Saturday, March 1, 2025

WHAT: Registration for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ 2025 Rodeo Run, scheduled for Saturday, March 1, is now open at rodeohouston.com/rodeorun. The annual event, held in downtown Houston, includes a wheelchair race, 10K, 5K, and sleep-in option.

Rodeo Run Schedule:

9:00 m.: Wheelchair

9:10 m.: 5K and 10K Corral A, 10K Timed

9:35 m.: 5K Corral B

10 m.: Downtown Rodeo Parade

Post-Race Celebration:

Participants and supporters are invited to Eleanor Tinsley Park after the race for a post-race celebration, including food, entertainment, and a Family Fun Zone.

Registration Fees:

Early Bird Registration (through 20): $40 per person

Wheelchair race, 5K and 10K in person: $45 per person

Sleep-In option (includes official event T-shirt and shipping): $47

Race Route:

The race will start at the corner of Walker and Bagby, and end on Allen Parkway, near Eleanor Tinsley View the course map of the 10K Route and 5K Route.

WHEN: Participants can register online, beginning Friday, Nov. 15, 2025, through Friday, Feb.

28, 2025 or until sold out, or at any of the Packet Pickup dates. Race day registration (for untimed events only) and race day packet pickup will also be available on race day, on- site from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: Register online at rodeohouston.com/rodeorun.

If you have any questions, please contact Marisa Saenz at msaenz@rodehouston.com.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $600 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2025 Rodeo is scheduled for March 4 – 23. The 2025 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 1. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.