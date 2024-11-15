Attorney General Ken Paxton and Other State AGs Demand Formal End To Baseless Prosecutions Targeting President Trump By New York AG Letitia James, Fulton County DA Fani Willis, and DOJ’s Jack Smith

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton and a multistate coalition of Attorneys General called on New York Attorney General Letitia James, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and Special Prosecutor Jack Smith to end their unfounded prosecutions targeting President Donald Trump. The coalition of 23 states issued a cease-and-desist letter demanding an immediate end to these cases.

“The American justice system was weaponized at unprecedented scale to harass President Trump, falsely damage his reputation, and derail his campaign. This means, at several levels of government, partisan actors were abusing their official powers to weaken the political opponent of the sitting President and then the sitting Vice President. These baseless prosecutions must be ended immediately,” said Attorney General Paxton.

The letter explained: “President of the United States is the most important job in the world. The President leads the free world. And America just gave President Trump a mandate to lead the United States to a brighter future. Politically motivated prosecutions aimed at ‘self-promotion’ are at no time appropriate.… Now yours must end.”

Attorney General Paxton has led national efforts to hold those responsible for the corrupt prosecutions against President Trump accountable and provide transparency for the American people. On November 8, Attorney General Paxton filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) for records related to Jack Smith’s unconstitutional investigation and sued DOJ on November 11 to prevent the destruction of any of those documents.

