U.S. News & World Report Names All Elementary & Middle Schools in Harmony Public Schools-Houston Districts to List of America’s Top Schools

[HOUSTON]–U.S. News & World Report has named all of Harmony Public Schools’ elementary and middle schools in its Houston Districts among its top schools in America in its highly-anticipated annual rankings of U.S. public schools.

The following schools are part of Harmony Public Schools, the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas. Moreover, five of our elementary schools and four middle schools have been ranked as #1 in their respective zip codes.

Harmony School of Exploration-Houston

Harmony School of Fine Arts & Technology-Houston

Harmony Science Academy-Sugar Land

Harmony School of Excellence-Sugar Land Middle

Harmony School of Innovation-Houston

Harmony School of Excellence-Houston

Harmony School of Discovery-Houston

Harmony School of Technology-Houston

Harmony School of Achievement-Houston

In determining its top schools, U.S. News & World Report looks at a variety of factors, including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and college curriculum breadth (10%).

Harmony’s Houston Districts offers 27 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in six cities, including Houston, Sugar Land, Katy, Cypress, Bryan and Beaumont.

Our curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning and college readiness. The system has a 98 percent graduation rate for its high school seniors and 100 percent college acceptance rate among its graduating seniors.

Also at Harmony, we don’t just provide an education for our students. We prepare them for the real world. As a part of the big picture, Harmony Public Schools aim to produce well-rounded, top tier leaders who go into the world and make a difference. As a part of our North Star, we center our educational backbone on five principles: Preparedness, Future Plans, Problem Solving, Collaboration and Passion.

With these five points, our students graduate at the top of their classes while pursuing a postsecondary educational pathway aligned with their goals.

