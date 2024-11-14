Trees For Houston’s Trees For Schools Initiative Enhances Learning Environments, Community Spirit, and Sustainability

HOUSTON, Texas (November 14, 2024) – In a bid to foster environmental stewardship among students and provide much-needed greenery in urban areas, Trees For Houston (TFH) is excited to expand its Trees For Schools program. This initiative aims to plant trees around schools and playgrounds while offering an engaging educational component to teach students about the benefits of trees and environmental conservation—all at no cost to participating schools.

Through the Trees For Schools program, trees are planted at at least 25 schools each planting season, which is from October through April. To make an immediate impact at each school, TFH plants a minimum of 20 trees averaging about seven feet in height and provides maintenance for two years for maximum survivability.

TFH partners with local schools to identify areas where trees can be planted to maximize shade, beauty, and air quality improvements. Each planting event includes an interactive component to educate students on topics like the role of trees in our environment, improving mental health, and fostering biodiversity in local ecosystems.

With support from CenterPoint Energy, Trees For Schools has expanded to include educational presentations taught by TFH representatives in schools. These presentations focuses on the value of planting, protecting, and preserving trees, while covering the benefits of trees and basic tree biology, concluding with a Q&A session and interactive activity.

“Schools are the perfect places to start planting young trees—literally and figuratively,” said Barry Ward, Executive Director of Trees For Houston. “By introducing young people to the importance of trees, we hope to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards. And with increasing urbanization, trees around schools and playgrounds have never been more vital for mental and physical health.”

Why Trees in Schools and Playgrounds Matter

The benefits of planting trees in school environments go beyond aesthetics. Studies show that trees help reduce air pollution, provide shade that lowers temperatures, and even improve academic performance by creating a more peaceful and stimulating environment. Playgrounds with trees are cooler in the summer, making outdoor play more enjoyable and safer for children.

Additionally, children who grow up around trees and green spaces are more likely to develop positive mental health outcomes and have a lifelong connection to nature. According to The Washington Post, “As our climate continues to change, temperatures are soaring, and the movement to replace heat-absorbing pavement around schools has gained urgency. School districts, cities, and states are increasingly taking up the cause, spurred by research showing that asphalt play areas — many installed decades ago — magnify the health risks of extreme heat.”

How Schools Can Get Involved

Schools interested in participating in the Trees For Schools program can sign up through Trees For Houston’s website at www,treesforhouston.org. The program is open to all grade levels, from elementary to high school and is designed to be easy and cost-free for schools. Once a school is nominated, a team member will coordinate the logistics of planting and provide all the necessary resources and materials.

About Trees For Houston

Trees For Houston is a nonprofit organization with the mission is to plant, protect and promote trees throughout the Greater Houston area. Since being founded in 1983, over 800,000 trees have been planted across the southeast Texas region. For more information visit TreesForHouston.org.