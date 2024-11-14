Kelsey-Seybold Breaks Ground on Aliana Clinic

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic broke ground on a new, standalone, state-of-the-art clinic in Aliana, a planned community in unincorporated Fort Bend County. The 54,000-square-foot clinic is projected to open in the fall of 2025 with space for up to 27 providers. Aliana Clinic will be located at 11225 W. Grand Parkway South and will increase access to comprehensive primary and specialty care for adults and children. This will be the fifth Kelsey-Seybold location serving Fort Bend County residents, including patients living and working in Aliana, Pecan Grove, Waterside Estates, Long Meadow Farms, and New Territory.

From left: Lauren Schrock, administrative fellow ops, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; Michael Abreu, senior business development manager of public sector labor and trust, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; Stuart Cayer, senior director of ambulatory clinics, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; Justin Thomas, clinic administrator, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; Andrew Fontenot, director of ambulatory care, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; and Jill South, director of sales for KelseyCare, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.