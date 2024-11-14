Katy ISD’s Lisa Kassman Named Director of the Year By International Organization

KATY, TX [November 14, 2024] – Lisa Kassman, Executive Director of Facilities, Planning, and Construction for Katy ISD, has been named the 2024 Director of the Year by the Association for Learning Environments (A4LE).

The award is given to a member of the A4LE Global Board of Directors for outstanding service and contributions that go above and beyond prescribed responsibilities.

“Leaders like Lisa make our association invaluable to the professionals committed to planning, designing, building, equipping, and operating the highest quality learning environments,” said John Ramsey, CEO for A4LE. “We are deeply grateful to Katy Independent School District for supporting Lisa in her role as a global leader in school facilities.”

Kassman has been with Katy ISD for nearly 25 years, and in the design and construction industry for more than 40 years. She has been a member of A4LE for more than 20 years, involved in the local chapter for more than a decade before being elected to the international board three years ago.

In addition to her work in the district, Kassman serves as the Southern Region Director for A4LE. She also co-led the development of the content and continuing education program for the A4LE LearningSCAPES global conference, which featured more than 70 educational sessions for the nearly 1,000 attendees.

“I was very honored to be selected Director of the Year, and I thoroughly enjoyed being on the planning committee for this past October’s International Conference in Portland,” said Kassman.