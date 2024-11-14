Katy ISD Celebrates National Signing Day as Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

KATY, TX [November 14, 2024] – Katy ISD is proud to announce that 51 student-athletes signed letters of intent to play at the next level on National Signing Day, November 13. These talented athletes represent a variety of sports and will play in collegiate programs across the nation.
“Katy ISD Athletics prides itself on not just building award-winning programs at the high school level, but also on preparing our student-athletes for success at the next level,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics in Katy ISD. “These students have been prepared academically and athletically to excel and we wish them the very best.”
Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent include:
|
Name
|
School
|
Sport
|
College/University
|
Marley Barnard
|
Cinco Ranch High School
|
Swimming
|
US Naval Academy
|
Abby Borchardt
|
Cinco Ranch High School
|
Volleyball
|
West Texas A&M
|
Jonas Dark
|
Cinco Ranch High School
|
Swimming
|
Air Force Academy
|
Aniya Foy
|
Cinco Ranch High School
|
Basketball
|
Kansas State University
|
Lucas Franco
|
Cinco Ranch High School
|
Baseball
|
Texas Christian University
|
Sophie Hassall
|
Cinco Ranch High School
|
Softball
|
University of St. Thomas
|
Gabriella Martinez
|
Cinco Ranch High School
|
Volleyball
|
California Baptist University
|
Josh Morelli
|
Cinco Ranch High School
|
Baseball
|
Pratt Community College
|
Kassidy O’Brien
|
Cinco Ranch High School
|
Volleyball
|
University of Kentucky
|
Camille Torrence
|
Cinco Ranch High School
|
Basketball
|
UT Permian Basin
|
Emma Aumaugher
|
Jordan High School
|
Swimming
|
University of Wyoming
|
Allie Hakimzadeh
|
Jordan High School
|
Basketball
|
Midland University
|
Abbie O’Shay
|
Jordan High School
|
Volleyball
|
College of the Mines
|
Damisi Osibodu
|
Jordan High School
|
Volleyball
|
William & Mary
|
Grace Robertson
|
Jordan High School
|
Soccer
|
East Texas A&M
|
Maddy Way
|
Jordan High School
|
Soccer
|
Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi
|
Aiden Barrientes
|
Katy High School
|
Baseball
|
Texas Christian University
|
Adam Carter
|
Katy High School
|
Track & Field
|
Texas State University
|
Kendall Gussert
|
Katy High School
|
Soccer
|
Hardin Simmons University
|
Atiana Lara
|
Katy High School
|
Soccer
|
Incarnate Word University
|
Cade Nelson
|
Katy High School
|
Baseball
|
Texas Christian University
|
Aliah Nadine Stevens
|
Katy High School
|
Soccer
|
Citadel
|
Connor Udland
|
Katy High School
|
Baseball
|
University of Houston
|
Jamal Chretien II
|
Mayde Creek High School
|
Basketball
|
University of New Orleans
|
Elijah Ferguson
|
Mayde Creek High School
|
Track & Field
|
Texas Tech
|
Alexia Ruiz
|
Mayde Creek High School
|
Softball
|
Columbia University
|
Yarel Delgado
|
Paetow High School
|
Baseball
|
Rice University
|
Eryianna Singleton
|
Paetow High School
|
Track
|
Northern Iowa
|
Alexandra Angueria-Colombani
|
Seven Lakes High School
|
Diving
|
Florida State University
|
Chloe Callahan
|
Seven Lakes High School
|
Soccer
|
St. Edward’s University
|
Heidi Wingate
|
Seven Lakes High School
|
Volleyball
|
University of St. Thomas (MN)
|
Nathan Johnson
|
Seven Lakes High School
|
Baseball
|
University of Texas San Antonio
|
Connor Jones
|
Seven Lakes High School
|
Swimming
|
Stanford University
|
Kate Kuehn
|
Seven Lakes High School
|
Volleyball
|
Florida International University
|
Carter Nannini
|
Seven Lakes High School
|
Baseball
|
East Texas Baptist University
|
Olivia Orellana
|
Seven Lakes High School
|
Soccer
|
University of Louisiana-Lafayette
|
Kennedy Reed
|
Seven Lakes High School
|
Soccer
|
University of Texas San Antonio
|
Owen Wade
|
Seven Lakes High School
|
Baseball
|
University of St. Thomas (Houston)
|
Carlos Cardozo
|
Taylor High School
|
Baseball
|
Florida Gulf Coast
|
Kara Hart
|
Taylor High School
|
Basketball
|
Henderson State
|
Kendall Hemperley
|
Taylor High School
|
Soccer
|
Northwestern State University
|
Kaelyn Lerma
|
Taylor High School
|
Softball
|
UT Tyler
|
Julia Porath
|
Taylor High School
|
Volleyball
|
University of the Pacific (California)
|
Jordyn Talbert
|
Taylor High School
|
Softball
|
Texas Southern University
|
Sophia Ybanez
|
Taylor High School
|
Softball
|
Arlington Baptist University
|
Riri Deleon
|
Tompkins High School
|
Basketball
|
University of Texas Permian Basin
|
Leah Gershman
|
Tompkins High School
|
Softball
|
Denison University
|
Cami Hearn
|
Tompkins High School
|
Softball
|
Montana State University Billings
|
Jenna Lightle
|
Tompkins High School
|
Soccer
|
Sul Ross State University
|
Tristan Rodriguez
|
Tompkins High School
|
Diving
|
University of Hawaii
|
Chase Simon
|
Tompkins High School
|
Baseball
|
Odess College