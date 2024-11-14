Katy ISD Celebrates National Signing Day as Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

KATY, TX [November 14, 2024] – Katy ISD is proud to announce that 51 student-athletes signed letters of intent to play at the next level on National Signing Day, November 13. These talented athletes represent a variety of sports and will play in collegiate programs across the nation. Katy ISD is proud to announce that 51 student-athletes signed letters of intent to play at the next level on National Signing Day, November 13. These talented athletes represent a variety of sports and will play in collegiate programs across the nation.

“Katy ISD Athletics prides itself on not just building award-winning programs at the high school level, but also on preparing our student-athletes for success at the next level,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics in Katy ISD. “These students have been prepared academically and athletically to excel and we wish them the very best.”

Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent include: