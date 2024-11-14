Katy ISD Celebrates National Signing Day as Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

KATY, TX [November 14, 2024] – Katy ISD is proud to announce that 51 student-athletes signed letters of intent to play at the next level on National Signing Day, November 13. These talented athletes represent a variety of sports and will play in collegiate programs across the nation.
“Katy ISD Athletics prides itself on not just building award-winning programs at the high school level, but also on preparing our student-athletes for success at the next level,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics in Katy ISD. “These students have been prepared academically and athletically to excel and we wish them the very best.”
Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent include:
Name
School
Sport
College/University
Marley Barnard
Cinco Ranch High School
Swimming
US Naval Academy
Abby Borchardt
Cinco Ranch High School
Volleyball
West Texas A&M
Jonas Dark
Cinco Ranch High School
Swimming
Air Force Academy
Aniya Foy
Cinco Ranch High School
Basketball
Kansas State University
Lucas Franco
Cinco Ranch High School
Baseball
Texas Christian University
Sophie Hassall
Cinco Ranch High School
Softball
University of St. Thomas
Gabriella Martinez
Cinco Ranch High School
Volleyball
California Baptist University
Josh Morelli
Cinco Ranch High School
Baseball
Pratt Community College
Kassidy O’Brien
Cinco Ranch High School
Volleyball
University of Kentucky
Camille Torrence
Cinco Ranch High School
Basketball
UT Permian Basin
Emma Aumaugher
Jordan High School
Swimming
University of Wyoming
Allie Hakimzadeh
Jordan High School
Basketball
Midland University
Abbie O’Shay
Jordan High School
Volleyball
College of the Mines
Damisi Osibodu
Jordan High School
Volleyball
William & Mary
Grace Robertson
Jordan High School
Soccer
East Texas A&M
Maddy Way
Jordan High School
Soccer
Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi
Aiden Barrientes
Katy High School
Baseball
Texas Christian University
Adam Carter
Katy High School
Track & Field
Texas State University
Kendall Gussert
Katy High School
Soccer
Hardin Simmons University
Atiana Lara
Katy High School
Soccer
Incarnate Word University
Cade Nelson
Katy High School
Baseball
Texas Christian University
Aliah Nadine Stevens
Katy High School
Soccer
Citadel
Connor Udland
Katy High School
Baseball
University of Houston
Jamal Chretien II
Mayde Creek High School
Basketball
University of New Orleans
Elijah Ferguson
Mayde Creek High School
Track & Field
Texas Tech
Alexia Ruiz
Mayde Creek High School
Softball
Columbia University
Yarel Delgado
Paetow High School
Baseball
Rice University
Eryianna Singleton
Paetow High School
Track
Northern Iowa
Alexandra Angueria-Colombani
Seven Lakes High School
Diving
Florida State University
Chloe Callahan
Seven Lakes High School
Soccer
St. Edward’s University
Heidi Wingate
Seven Lakes High School
Volleyball
University of St. Thomas (MN)
Nathan Johnson
Seven Lakes High School
Baseball
University of Texas San Antonio
Connor Jones
Seven Lakes High School
Swimming
Stanford University
Kate Kuehn
Seven Lakes High School
Volleyball
Florida International University
Carter Nannini
Seven Lakes High School
Baseball
East Texas Baptist University
Olivia Orellana
Seven Lakes High School
Soccer
University of Louisiana-Lafayette
Kennedy Reed
Seven Lakes High School
Soccer
University of Texas San Antonio
Owen Wade
Seven Lakes High School
Baseball
University of St. Thomas (Houston)
Carlos Cardozo
Taylor High School
Baseball
Florida Gulf Coast
Kara Hart
Taylor High School
Basketball
Henderson State
Kendall Hemperley
Taylor High School
Soccer
Northwestern State University
Kaelyn Lerma
Taylor High School
Softball
UT Tyler
Julia Porath
Taylor High School
Volleyball
University of the Pacific (California)
Jordyn Talbert
Taylor High School
Softball
Texas Southern University
Sophia Ybanez
Taylor High School
Softball
Arlington Baptist University
Riri Deleon
Tompkins High School
Basketball
University of Texas Permian Basin
Leah Gershman
Tompkins High School
Softball
Denison University
Cami Hearn
Tompkins High School
Softball
Montana State University Billings
Jenna Lightle
Tompkins High School
Soccer
Sul Ross State University
Tristan Rodriguez
Tompkins High School
Diving
University of Hawaii
Chase Simon
Tompkins High School
Baseball
Odess College
2024 National Signing Day Photo Gallery