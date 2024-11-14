Harmony Public Schools seeking community, corporate donations for Giving Tuesday alumni support campaign 

Donations used to provide support to first-generation college students via scholarships, internships, mentor opportunities, career training

TEXAS – Harmony Public Schools is seeking community and corporate donations now through Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3 as part of its Together We Give alumni support campaign.

Launched Nov. 11, the purpose of the Together We Give campaign is to raise funds to provide extra support and resources for Harmony’s college-enrolled alumni. This support is provided in various forms, including scholarships, mentorships, internship opportunities and mock career fairs, among other programs.

Fundraising is a critical component to providing alumni support to former students of non-profit, public charter schools such as Harmony. As a public charter school that relies on per-pupil funding from state tax revenues, Harmony is required to spending the public funding it receives solely on efforts that serve actively-enrolled Harmony students.

However, it’s Harmony’s no-longer-enrolled alumni who are often in the greatest need.

Statewide, 68% of Harmony graduates are the first member of their family to attend college. Their extraordinary accomplishment often leads to an extraordinary need for guidance, mentorship, financial support, social support and other resources.

“At Harmony, we believe in educating the whole child—and together, we can make a difference,” said Talitha Alexander, Harmony Chief Corporate Engagement Officer. “Many Harmony graduates are prepared to succeed in college but face financial barriers that prevent them from excelling in higher education. Together, we give scholars the opportunity to cross the finish line and land the job of their dreams. ”

Giving Tuesday is recognized by Harmony and countless other non-profit organizations each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The day intends to shine a crucial light on the need for charitable giving during a time when many are more focused on shopping-centric days, such as Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

“These gifts fund opportunities like scholarships, mentoring, internships, and skill-building in interview etiquette, including mock interviews, all through coaching and academic support,” Alexander said. “When we work together, we are building brighter futures for our scholars, one gift at a time.”

Donations can be made on a one-time or recurring basis by visiting www.HarmonyTX.org/Give or by contacting Alexander at talexander@harmonytx.org. All donations are tax-deductible. Individual donors may be able to amplify their impact through matching donations available from their employer.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with more than 60 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

