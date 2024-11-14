COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ANNOUNCES RECORD-BREAKING SALES FOR GO TEXAN PARTNERS AT THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS 

Topping $1 million in sales proves the continued success of TDA’s GO TEXAN program

Austin – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) proudly announce record-breaking sales at the 2024 State Fair of Texas GO TEXAN Pavilion, sponsored by Southwest Dairy Farmers. This year’s Pavilion was a major success for GO TEXAN partners, achieving an impressive total of $1,114,895 in sales. This figure represents the combined sales of participating GO TEXAN partners and the Pioneer Brand General Store, showcasing the strength and support for Texas-made products.

“I’m proud to announce that the GO TEXAN Pavilion at the 2024 State Fair of Texas pulled in over a million bucks in sales this year,” said Commissioner Sid Miller. “That’s proof that folks want Texas-made and Texas-grown products on their tables and in their homes. These numbers are a big win for our GO TEXAN partners and prove that nothing beats Texas quality, Texas pride, and Texas independence.”

The GO TEXAN program is a TDA initiative dedicated to identifying and supporting Texas-based businesses and connecting them with customers across the Lone Star State and around the globe. The Pavilion’s GO TEXAN partners offer a diverse range of products, from coffee and salsa to houseware and healthcare items.

“GO TEXAN fosters growth opportunities for small businesses in revenue, marketing, and reputation,” Commissioner Miller said. “The mark is a seal of approval that Texas consumers trust, and the success of the program and its Pavilion at the State Fair is proof of that.”

Created in 1999, GO TEXAN promotes the products, culture, and communities that call Texas home. For more information on GO TEXAN, visit GOTEXAN.org.