ArtReach Giving Tuesday on December 3rd

Hello Katy,

As we prepare for Giving Tuesday on December 3rd, we want to take a moment to reflect on the incredible impact of your generosity. At ARTreach, we connect artists with community partners to serve those who are often overlooked.

Your contributions help us reach over 50,000 individuals annually, providing art programs that offer creative alternatives for troubled youth and promote engagement for seniors. With your help, we can continue to combat loneliness and enhance mental well-being through the power of the arts.

This Giving Tuesday, we encourage you to “Share the Arts” by making a donation that will directly support our programs. Together, we can empower our community and inspire a love for creativity.

Help us make history this year!

Nicole Moraw

Executive Director ARTreach