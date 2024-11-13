Trees For Houston planted 130 15-gallon trees in an annual partnership with Aramco Americas at F.M. Law Park in Southeast Houston’s Precinct 1

HOUSTON, (November 13, 2024) – Trees For Houston and Aramco Americas partnered to plant 130 native trees as part of their ongoing commitment to green spaces in the Greater Houston area. The event took place at F.M. Law Park with more than 100 volunteers, including employees, family, and friends from Aramco Americas and its affiliated companies: Motiva Enterprises and SABIC Americas. Volunteers planted a mix of 15-gallon native trees, such as loblolly pines, sycamores, and oaks. This effort contributes to the beautification and sustainability of public spaces in Southeast Houston.

For more than 15 years, Aramco Americas has supported Trees For Houston, the leading tree advocacy organization in the region. This collaboration has provided thousands of trees to the area, transforming city parks into healthier, better-maintained green spaces for Houstonians to enjoy.

“Through the commitment of our volunteers and the support of Aramco, we’re excited to bring more greenery to F.M. Law Park, a valuable space in Southeast Houston,” said Barry Ward, Executive Director of Trees For Houston. “This initiative aligns with Houston’s goals for inclusive, well-maintained parks that all residents can enjoy.”

This tree-planting event is part of Houston’s mission to create vibrant, accessible green spaces for everyone. F.M. Law Park, located in District 1, is part of one of Houston’s historic neighborhoods and serves as a vital recreational and environmental resource for the surrounding community.

“Aramco Americas celebrates 50 years in Houston this year and we value the importance of being a good neighbor,” said Hatem Alfayez, Director of Public Affairs, Aramco Americas. “We celebrate our communities by supporting the people, organizations, and programs that make our cities special. As our partnership with Trees For Houston continues to grow, Aramco remains dedicated to sustaining and tending to the cities our employees call home.”

Courtesy of Trees For Houston