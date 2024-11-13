Tickets on sale for Opera in the Heights’ new Portman and Wright production of The Little Prince on two weekends in December

Perfect for the entire family

WHAT: Opera in the Heights (OH) presents a new production of Rachel Portman and Nicholas Wright’s The Little Prince based on the iconic novella by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, published in 1943. Directed by Josh Shaw and conducted by Eiki Isomura, performances will take place December 6, 8, 14, and 15 at Lambert Hall (1703 Heights Blvd.) with tickets now on sale.

In The Little Prince, a young boy travels from planet to planet, meeting numerous eccentric characters, who teach him life lessons about human nature. When he travels to Earth, he forms a deep bond with a stranded pilot, sharing stories of his adventures and his wish to be reunited with his beloved rose. With a whimsical libretto by Nicholas Wright and an enchanting score by Academy Award-winning film composer Rachel Portman (Emma, Chocolat, The Ciderhouse Rules), The Little Prince is an engaging and transporting opera experience for audiences of all ages.

Its operatic adaptation by Portman and Wright is well-known to Houston audiences, who first experienced its world-premiere by Houston Grand Opera in 2003. It has since been produced on stages around the country and filmed in the UK for the BBC, establishing its position as a contemporary classic of the operatic genre.

WHO: OH artistic director Isomura will conduct The Little Prince, while Shaw makes his return to direct. He is the mind behind some of OH’s most celebrated productions including his Japanese-English bilingual Madama Butterfly in 2019, Scalia/Ginsburg and Elixir of Love in 2022.

Playing the role of The Prince are Daniel Karash and Everett Baumgarten, both aged 12, with many professional opera and musical theatre credits to their names already. They will each perform two of the four total performances running December 6-15, as will baritones Scott Clark and Kellen Schrimper, playing the narrator role of The Pilot.

WHEN:

Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Lambert Hall, 1703 Heights Blvd., Houston, TX 77008

MORE: The performances will be sung in English with English surtitles projected on monitors on the sides of the stage.

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased online with prices from $35 – $85. Be sure and purchase early to get the best seats. Go to www.operaintheheights.org/2024-2025-the-little-prince to reserve your tickets now.

Link to photos and video here

Credit: Pin Lim, Eiki Isomura, True North

Graphic art by Padron & co.

About Opera in the Heights

Opera in the Heights, a professional regional company, exists to provide a stage for emerging performers and bring affordable opera to the Greater Houston Area. All operas are fully staged with orchestra and presented in the original language with English surtitles projected above the stage.