THE KARANKAWA, AN EXHIBIT SHOWCASING THE ENDURING CULTURE OF TEXAS 

HOUSTON, TX – November 12, 2024 – The Heritage Society is proud to announce the opening of “KARANKAWA: AN ENDURING CULTURE OF TEXAS,” a special exhibit honoring Indigenous People’s History Month. Opening November 12, 2024, this exhibit offers a profound exploration of the Karankawa people, their history, and enduring legacy.

November is Indigenous People’s History Month, a time dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the rich histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples across the United States. In November 1990, National American Indian Heritage Month was officially designated by President George H.W. Bush. Since then, it has evolved into a broader celebration known as Indigenous People’s History Month.

“This month’s observance is also a time to reflect on the historical injustices faced by Indigenous communities and to promote efforts towards reconciliation and healing,” says Executive Director Alison Bell. “This exhibit provides an opportunity for visitors to deepen their understanding of the Karankawa, acknowledging their enduring presence and influence in Texas.”

The Karankawa, an Indigenous people composed of five distinct tribes, have a rich history and culture that has long been overlooked. Their ancestral lands spanned the central Texas Gulf Coast, from Galveston Bay to Corpus Christi, with one group residing in or near modern-day Houston. This exhibit at The Heritage Society is a groundbreaking collaboration with the Karankawa tribe, who have had full authority over its content. By empowering the tribe to narrate their own history, the exhibit seeks to rectify the historical injustice of having their narrative dictated by outsiders.

“While this exhibit features no original artifacts, it offers a unique perspective on Karankawa history,” says curator Cian Hardin. “At the request of the tribe, all historical items are handmade recreations, allowing for a more authentic portrayal of their culture.” These recreated artifacts are displayed alongside modern examples of Karankawa material culture, providing a comprehensive understanding of the tribe’s past and present.

“It’s crucial for Houstonians to acknowledge the land we inhabit,” says Hardin. “This land wasn’t simply unoccupied; it was taken from living people whose descendants continue to reside here today.”

Hardin worked with the Karankawa Tribe and Dr. Tim Seiter, who is writing a general history of the Karankawa peoples of the Texas Gulf entitled “Persistent Peoples.” Research was performed by Grace Shipman, and artifact recreation was done by Tom Scarsella and Haley Schwenn.

The exhibit is at The Heritage Society at 1100 Bagby Street in the Herzstein Museum Gallery. Tickets are $5 and gain you access to three additional exhibits. Parking is free at 212 Dallas Street. For more information, visit https://www.heritagesociety.org/karankawa-exhibit.