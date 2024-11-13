Texas General Land Office Recognized For Participating in ‘We Hire Vets’ Program by Texas Workforce Commission

AUSTIN— Today, the The Texas General Land Office is being recognized by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) for hiring Veterans and participating in the “We Hire Vets” program, an employer recognition program which recognizes Texas employers whose workforce is composed of at least 10 percent military veterans.

“As Texas Land Commissioner and as Chairwoman of the Veterans Land Board, it is an honor to hire the men and women who have served our country proudly throughout the world, helping them continue their service to all Texans at the GLO,” said Commissioner Dawn Buckingham. “As an Agency, we will continue to lead the way in helping our Veterans find meaningful careers after their military service while being an advocate for other Texas businesses to do the same.”

Commissioner Joe Esparza (center) of the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) presents the Texas General Land Office (GLO) with a certificate recognizing the GLO’s participation in the “We Hire Vets” program. Pictured (L to R): James Rothfelder, Board Member; Tom Palladino, Executive Director of the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC); Jennifer Jones, Chief Clerk of the GLO; and Judson Scott, Board Member

The Veterans Land Board (VLB) has hired Veterans to work with its Texas State Veterans Cemetery program, from senior leadership and office staff to on-site representatives. Many city and county staff who work with the Cemetery program are also Veterans.

TWC estimates there are 1.5 million Veterans in Texas who bring valuable traits to employers, and understands that Veterans are hardworking, motivated, and disciplined team members who will bolster any employer’s business.

TWC and TVC offer many programs and services that focus on Veterans, their families, and growing the State of Texas workforce, including Texas Operation Welcome Home, Hiring Red, White & You, Military Family Support Program, and more.

Businesses that would like to participate in the “We Hire Vets” program, click the button below for the registration link to the online form.