Ironroot Republic Distillery Celebrates 10th Anniversary Milestone 

Distillery to host an event with special tasting opportunities, live music, barbecue and more at the distillery on November 16, 2024

DENISON, TEXAS. (Nov. 13, 2024) – Ironroot Republic Distillery will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a special event on Saturday, November 16, 2024 starting at 10:30 a.m. The event will feature special tastings of Ironroot’s award-winning spirits, bottle sales of special 10th anniversary releases, rare expressions from Ironroot’s vaults, live music, barbecue and more, and is free and open to the public.

Founded in 2014, the Likarish family has spent the last decade carefully crafting whiskeys and spirits at the family’s distillery in Denison, Texas, winning numerous accolades in the process. Named in tribute to Denison native T.V. Munson, whose “iron” roots helped save the French wine industry, Ironroot adapts the unique French technique of elevage to tame the drastic Texas climate. Recognizing the power of authenticity, the Likarishes utilize local, heirloom grains for all on-site whiskey production, allowing the impact of Texas’s unique terroir to shine through.

During the celebratory event, which will take place at the distillery, attendees can indulge in local vendors such as Smokin Bear BBQ, Motion Coffee, Industrial Cigar and more. Denison Mayor Robert Crawley will give remarks to commemorate the special anniversary.

“Honoring Ironroot’s 10th anniversary is such a special occasion for our family and our community,” said Jonathan Likarish, head distiller at Ironroot Republic Distilling. “We invite the public to join us for an event they won’t want to miss including special tastings they won’t find anywhere else, but right here in Denison, Texas.”

Family is at the core of Ironroot Republic’s mission. In addition to Jonathan and his brother, Robert, who serves as general gladhandler, their mother, Marcia, is renowned as the Mother of Texas Whiskey and was recently named Distillery Manager of 2024 by Icons of Whiskey.

“We’re incredibly proud of this milestone for our distillery, our family and our community,” said Marcia. “We look forward to celebrating what we love about Ironroot Republic with everyone at the event and in the years to come.”

To learn more about Ironroot Republic Distillery, the Likarish family and the distillery’s award-winning spirits, visit https://www.ironrootrepublic.com/.

ABOUT IRONROOT REPUBLIC DISTILLERY

Founded by the Likarish family in 2014, Ironroot Republic Distillery is building a legacy in the whiskey industry by crafting exceptional spirits in Denison, Texas. Ironroot Republic differentiates its spirits by applying a French technique known as Élevage to every aspect of their whiskey-making process. Each barrel is cared for, watched over and refined to create the best possible version before it goes into a blend or a bottle. For more information about Ironroot Republic Distillery and to explore their products, visit https://www.ironrootrepublic.com/.