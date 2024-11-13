DPS Trooper Recognized at the North American Human Trafficking Conference

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) congratulates Trooper Kyle Bradley (Capitol) for earning the prestigious “Be the One” Award at this year’s North American Human Trafficking Conference in Las Vegas, Nev. The three-day conference took place Oct. 23-25, and brought together law enforcement, advocates, community leaders and experts in the field of human trafficking. It’s hosted by Human Trafficking Training Center and Law Enforcement Training Academy & Consulting (LETAC).

Created in honor of survivor and anti-human trafficking leader Meghan Connors, the “Be the One” Award recognizes law enforcement officers who demonstrate exceptional commitment in the fight against human trafficking, embodying the impact of one officer’s dedication.

Trooper Bradley attended a comprehensive training program at the Human Trafficking Training Center in Missouri last year, gaining essential skills in identifying trafficking victims and perpetrators. By applying these skills on routine patrols, he has identified over 20 victims and apprehended numerous traffickers within just the last year alone. Trooper Bradley’s exemplary work has also included providing critical support to vulnerable individuals – displaying the spirit of compassionate law enforcement. His recognition at the North American Human Trafficking Conference underscores his invaluable contribution in the fight against human trafficking and the protection of vulnerable individuals.

In addition to his work, Trooper Bradley has become a mentor and leader among his peers, inspiring fellow Troopers to pursue specialized human trafficking training. This expanded expertise enables personnel to identify trafficking, conduct quality investigations and hold more traffickers accountable.