Cullinan Park Conservancy Thanks Donors and Sponsors for Successful Picnic for the Park Fundraiser

Funds Raised will be used for Ongoing Preservation & Improvements at Cullinan Park

Sugar Land, TX – The Board of Directors of Cullinan Park Conservancy are grateful to their patrons and sponsors who contributed to the success of their 9th Annual Picnic for the Park on October 24, 2024, at Sweetwater Country Club.

“With more than $80,000 raised, we are thrilled to continue our efforts to preserve and enhance Cullinan Park, including the creation of LEAP (Learn, Explore & Play) – an outdoor classroom experience accessible to children of all ages,” said Keith Borgfeldt, Chair of the Cullinan Park Conservancy Board. “We extend heartfelt thanks to our dedicated donors and sponsors for their continued belief in our mission – to protect Cullinan Park’s natural resources and promote conservation and education about its rich vegetation and wildlife.”

Borgfeldt also expressed special thanks to the City of Sugar Land and its Parks and Recreation Department staff for their unwavering commitment and stewardship of Cullinan Park. He recognized the Coastal Prairie Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists for not only their work in installing and maintaining the bird viewing area, but for bringing their invaluable support in hosting birding events and related activities.”

This year’s luncheon featured Ben Jones, Vice President of Conservation and Education from the Houston Zoo. With over 25 years of pioneering work in wildlife conservation, he shared a powerful message about the impact one person’s passion can have on the environment. Jones emphasized that coexistence with nature, as seen at Cullinan Park, is essential and noted that Texas loses 250,000 acres of open space each year to commercial and residential development underscoring the importance of preserving the state’s natural landscape.

The Wildlife Center of Texas brought the Ambassador Birds again this year! Guests were able to interact with a Harris’s Hawk, Eastern Screech Owl, and American Kestrel. The Wildlife Center provides emergency lifesaving care to injured, ill, and orphaned native wildlife. The Ambassador Birds are unable to return to the wild and are cared for by the organization. Parkgoers can see these birds a couple of times a year at Cullinan Park.

2024 Nina Cullinan Award

The Cullinan Park Conservancy Board of Directors was honored to present the 2024 Nina Cullinan Award to Jim McClellan and the Fred and Mabel R. Parks Foundation, for the significant positive impact they have on the quality of life in Fort Bend County. “As a trustee of the Foundation, Jim not only understands the organizations the Foundation supports but also makes a genuine effort to personally connect with the staff and clients of those nonprofits,” said Borgfeldt. “He has been a steadfast supporter of Cullinan Park, consistently helping us navigate challenges and celebrating our successes along the way.”

2024 Cullinan Green Award

The 2024 Cullinan Green Award, recognizing an environmentally conscious business or organization in Sugar Land, was awarded to Si Environmental. As a leader in residential water and wastewater operations and maintenance in the Houston area, including Fort Bend and nearby counties, Si Environmental has demonstrated exceptional service to municipal clients, residential customers, and local communities.

2024 Photo Contest Winners

An element of every year’s Picnic for the Park fundraiser is a contest of photos taken at Cullinan’s 754-acre nature park with the winners being announced at the fundraiser and posted on the organization’s website.

Sponsored again by Oxbow Advisors, LLC, amateur and professional photographers submitted up to three photos in designated categories and were judged by three anonymous local photographers. Top winners from each of the five photography categories received a $50 gift card.

First Place Entries in Respective Categories :

Flora category – “Texas Lotus and a Frog” by Thung Tran

– “Texas Lotus and a Frog” by Thung Tran Bird category – “Meal Time” by Joe Goldman

– “Meal Time” by Joe Goldman Wildlife category – “It Ain’t Easy Being Green” by Melanie Emerson

– “It Ain’t Easy Being Green” by Melanie Emerson Landscape category – “The Faint Glow of Sunset” by Melanie Emerson

– “The Faint Glow of Sunset” by Melanie Emerson Taken with Cell Phone category – “Nature’s Armor” by Tracey Woodward

– “Nature’s Armor” by Tracey Woodward People’s Choice category – “White Lotus” by Katy Lagunes

Sponsor Appreciation

This year’s Healthy Lifestyles Presenting Sponsor was once again Memorial Hermann Sugar Land who is a devoted supporter and promoter of healthy lifestyles in the Fort Bend County community with a focus on the physical and mental benefits of spending time in nature.

Cullinan Park Conservancy is also grateful to the sponsors noted below for their unwavering support:

Premier Birder: H-E-B

H-E-B Photo Contest : Oxbow Advisors, LLC

: Oxbow Advisors, LLC Great Blue Heron: Roberta K. Randall Foundation, John & Lorna Van De Wiele, Kay & Chico Cravens

Roberta K. Randall Foundation, John & Lorna Van De Wiele, Kay & Chico Cravens Beautiful Butterfly: Clark Condon, Harvest Green, Ann Hamilton, Accredo Packing, Inc., Jubilee, David Weekley Homes, OcuSOFT Inc.

Clark Condon, Harvest Green, Ann Hamilton, Accredo Packing, Inc., Jubilee, David Weekley Homes, OcuSOFT Inc. Dragonfly: a la carte Catering, Storm Water Solutions, Spartan Wealth Management LLC, Wendy Kelsey, Group 1 Automotive, Sterling McCall Lexus, FB Financial, Pape-Dawson Engineers, Perry Homes, Doug/Susie Goff, Morgan Thomas, Jim McClellan, John Arcidiacono & James Arcidiacono, Will & Janet Cravens, David & Cee Cee Parker, Mary Smith, Earthcare Management

To learn more about the Cullinan Park Conservancy and the many ways to support the organization, please visit the website.

About Cullinan Park Conservancy

The Cullinan Park Conservancy was created in 2010 and is recognized as tax-exempt by the IRS under Section 501(c)3, charged with the mission of raising funds to promote, enhance and protect Joseph S. and Lucie H. Cullinan’s 754-acre park at Oyster Creek. Cullinan Park is one of the largest nature parks in the greater Houston area with two lakes, miles of shady pedestrian-only hiking trails and abundant wildlife.