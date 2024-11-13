Building a Healthier Harris County: New Plan to Strengthen Health Access and Equity

HCPH Releases 2024-2029 Community Health Improvement Plan

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is pleased to announce the release of the 2024-2029 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). This comprehensive plan is designed to guide public health efforts over the next five years and align priorities and resources among local organizations to address three priority health issues in Harris County.

The three focus areas of 2024-2029 CHIP focuses include:

Health Insurance and Care Access : Ensuring more community members have access to affordable health services.

: Ensuring more community members have access to affordable health services. Preventative Care: Increasing preventative health measures to keep community members healthier and reduce risks of disease.

Increasing preventative health measures to keep community members healthier and reduce risks of disease. Mental Health: Expanding resources and support for mental health services to meet growing community needs.

These focus areas are based on data from the 2024 Community Health Assessment and prioritization exercises with the CHA-CHIP Steering Committee, a group of eleven diverse organizations committed to collectively tackling the key focus areas. Developed with input from the Steering Committee and other key stakeholders, the CHIP provides a clear plan with goals and objectives to address each key focus area.

“The CHIP is a commitment to equity and collaboration,” said Brandon Maddox, Director of the Office of Planning and Innovation (OPI) at HCPH. “We know that public health issues affect different communities in different ways, and that is why tailored approaches are crucial. By engaging communities who have been historically underrepresented in health planning, we aim to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard in shaping a healthier future for Harris County.”

The CHIP and CHA work together to provide a structured approach to better understanding the community’s biggest health challenges and coordinating efforts to address them. HCPH and the CHA-CHIP Steering Committee will work together to implement strategies and track progress toward the plan’s goals; in addition, HCPH is dedicated to building more community partnerships to improve community health. The CHIP will evolve to meet the changing needs of the community and will serve as a resource for local organizations, health providers, hospitals, and residents to support their own public health initiatives.

For more information, please contact CHA-CHIP@phs.hctx.net or visit the HCPH OPI web page at hcphtx.org/OPI.