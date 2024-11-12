Katy ISD Honors Local Veterans  For Service and Sacrifice

KATY, TX [November 11, 2024] – In observance of Veterans Day, Katy ISD proudly honored the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans through a series of heartfelt events across the district.

Students at Alexander and Hayes elementary schools were among hundreds of kids across Katy ISD campuses who participated in school-wide celebrations, honoring family members, loved ones, and staff who have selflessly served. Among the notable veterans recognized was Mr. Roosevelt Alexander, namesake of Alexander Elementary, for his service in the United States Army.

Students at Alexander lined the hallways and cheered, as the veterans and their families paraded through the school, with Mr. Alexander as the parade marshal. In addition, the special visitors and their families were treated to breakfast, and honored with several student speeches on showing gratitude to those who have served.

“Katy ISD joins others across the nation in honoring those who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Katy ISD’s Superintendent. “Veterans Day serves as an opportunity for us to reflect on the contributions of our veterans, and to instill in the next generation a deep appreciation for their selfless commitment to our nation. We are proud to support and celebrate our local veterans, many of whom are part of our school community — whether as parents, staff, namesakes, alumni, or other community members.”

At Hayes Elementary, students and the honored guests enjoyed patriotic songs, including a performance of “We Will Not Forget” by the Soaring Singers choir. Members of Cub Scout packs 353 and 209 led the Pledge of Allegiance and presented the colors. Principal Heather Mulcahy shared information on the establishment of Veterans Day as a national holiday, and students read their prize-winning essays on the importance of the day and how we can celebrate our veterans.

This past weekend, the district’s Athletics Department also honored approximately 260 local veterans during halftime at Legacy Stadium as the Katy High School Tigers took on the Mayde Creek High School Rams. Veterans from each branch of the U.S. military were commended for their service to the country, amid a standing ovation from the crowd. Members of the Mayde Creek JROTC presented the flags representing each branch during the special recognition, and members of the Katy football team greeted the honored guests. Following the halftime recognition, the veterans and their guests were treated to a celebratory reception and dinner.

On Veterans Day, and before a packed audience, Katy Junior High students and staff honored local veterans with performances by the school’s choir, band, orchestra, and theater ensemble. The evening’s program also included a proclamation given by City of Katy Mayor Dusty Thiele and keynote remarks from veteran Ruben Martinez, Katy ISD’s Director of Emergency Management & School Safety.

Katy ISD remains committed to honoring active service members, veterans, and military families, and these events are but a few ways the district honors those who have defended our nation.

Veterans Day in Katy ISD Photo Gallery