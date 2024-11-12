Houston Grand Opera to Host Free Annual Holiday Concert at Discovery Green 

City invited to celebrate the season during Carols on the Green, to take place on Dec. 14

HOUSTON—November 12, 2024—Houston Grand Opera (HGO) invites the entire city to join the company for its annual Carols on the Green concert and sing-along, held in partnership with Discovery Green. The family-friendly evening will feature a program of opera, holiday hits, mariachi, and more.

Company favorite Vanessa Alonzo—who has performed in all three of HGO’s world-premiere mariachi operas—will take the stage in the park. She’ll be joined by the University of Houston Mariachi Pumas band, Indigo Diaspora Dance Company, Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus, members of HGO’s Butler Studio program and Bauer Family High School Voice Studio, and the renowned HGO Chorus.

The free event will feature interactive activities for audience members of all ages to enjoy, with guests invited to don their most festive holiday attire. While last year’s Carols on the Green performance was rained out, the 2022 event drew a record 1,000 people to the park for an uplifting evening of music and holiday cheer.

Who: HGO presents an evening of beautiful holiday music and invites audience members to sing along.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green – Anheuser Busch Stage

1500 McKinney St., Houston, 77010

Tariff: Free to the public

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (76 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.