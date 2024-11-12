HCAD Named A Top Houston Workplace 8 Years In A Row

Houston — The Harris Central Appraisal District (HCAD) has been selected as a Top Workplace in the Houston metropolitan area by the Houston Chronicle for the eighth consecutive year.

“The recognition as a public-sector employer of choice only happens because of the contribution and dedication of every employee,” said Roland Altinger, chief appraiser. “I’m so proud of everyone at HCAD. Being named a Top Workplace in the Houston area for the eighth successive year is an honor for everyone in the district because the selection is made by responses to an employee survey in which 88 percent of our employees shared their thoughts.”

The appraisal district was ranked number 6 among the large organizations participating in the Houston Metroplex this year, which is the district’s fifth time to make the list in the top 10. The district has also received national recognition for Culture Excellence and in 8 subcategories.

“The appraisal district continues to be responsive to the needs of the jurisdictions and the public we serve,” Altinger said. “We continually look at new ways to use technology to provide faster services and easier access to property owners. We are always striving to improve our customer service.”

The top workplaces are based on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by an independent firm that provides technology-based employee engagement tools.

The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, organizational health and employee satisfaction with the organization and their jobs.

“Building an organization where every employee feels empowered allows us to provide first-class service to the public, and those principles have helped us remain on the Top Workplaces list for the past 8 years running,” Altinger said.

About HCAD

The Harris Central Appraisal District is a political subdivision of the State of Texas established in 1980 for the purpose of discovering and appraising property for ad valorem tax purposes for each taxing unit within the boundaries of the district. The district has approximately 1.8 million parcels of property to assess each year with a total market value of approximately $895 billion. The appraisal district in Harris County is the largest in Texas, serving more than 500 taxing units, and one of the largest appraisal districts in the United States. For further information, visit www.hcad.org.