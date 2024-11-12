Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Biden-Harris DOJ to Prevent Destruction of Jack Smith’s Records Detailing Lawfare Against President Trump

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton sued U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to prevent potential destruction of any records from Jack Smith’s corrupt investigation into President Donald Trump.

On November 8, Attorney General Paxton made a Freedom of Information Act request to the DOJ requesting records related to Smith’s unconstitutional investigation into President Trump. Previous special counsels such as Robert Mueller destroyed records and escaped accountability for it.

Today, Attorney General Paxton sued and requested a preservation order preventing Smith and the DOJ from destroying any records related to the investigation into President Trump.

“I will not allow the corrupt weaponization of the United States government to be swept under the rug as Jack Smith and others who unjustly targeted President Trump attempt to avoid accountability,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The American people deserve transparency, and those responsible for these unlawful witch hunts must not destroy the evidence of their own misdeeds.”

The filing explains: “Attorney General Paxton, however, fears that many releasable records—including those that he sought—will never see daylight. That is not because DOJ has any legal reason to withhold them. Rather, Attorney General Paxton has a well-founded belief as set forth herein that Defendants will simply destroy the records. That is how they and/or their predecessors have operated in the recent past. And Jack Smith’s team has conducted itself in multiple ways that suggest it cannot be blindly trusted to preserve, and eventually produce, all of its records.”

