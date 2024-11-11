TWC Honors Veterans’ Contributions to Texas

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is proud to celebrate Texas veterans for their service and dedication, especially on Veteran’s Day. TWC provides veterans with the tools for success through employment, education, and training opportunities.

Texas Veterans Fuel the State’s Economy

Texas is home to more than 1.5 million veterans—the largest veteran population of any state.

Texas is the top state for jobs created by veteran-owned businesses.

Veterans, transitioning military, and military spouses help build a stronger Texas workforce.

TWC launched the 13th annual Hiring Red, White & You! statewide hiring event on Nov. 1. This event connects veterans and their families with employers across Texas. Photos from this year’s event are included below.

TWC has several programs to help veterans with their career goals:

Texas Veteran’s Leadership

The Texas Veterans Leadership Program (TVLP) assists all veterans and those who are transitioning from the military into civilian life by connecting them with resources like job training, education, and mental health support. The program is run by veteran specialists who understand the unique challenges faced by those who have served.

We Hire Vets

Through We Hire Vets, TWC recognizes businesses in which veterans make up at least 10% of the workforce. TWC is proud to have more than 10 % veterans in our workforce.

College Credit for Heroes

This program helps veterans’ transition into the workforce by maximizing the college credit available for their military experience. The program helps remove barriers to obtaining licenses, certifications, accreditations, and degrees. Veterans can connect their military skills and experience to civilian job opportunities through www.texasskillstowork.com.

WorkInTexas.com

TWC’s online employment resource gives veterans priority access to certain jobs. Employers can post opportunities and request veteran applicants.

Work Opportunity Tax Credit

Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows up to $9,600 in federal business income or payroll tax benefits.

Texas Veterans Network The Texas Veterans Network connects veterans to organizations offering services and support. The network ensures that veterans have access to services across the state, regardless of their location.

For a complete list of veterans’ services, visit https://www.twc.texas.gov/services/veterans.

Pictured Above: Attendees at Hiring Red, White & You! events hosted by Workforce Solutions Panhandle and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area in November, 2024.