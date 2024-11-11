THE CAST OF THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL RETURNS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON!

GET READY TO “SLEIGH” THE RUNWAY ONCE AGAIN WITH THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

HOUSTON – Get ready to rock your tackiest threads because The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical is back to jingle all the way! After leaving audiences laughing in the aisles last year, the original cast returns to bring you even more festive fun and holiday cheer in this wildly interactive, laugh-out-loud show.

The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical takes you inside the annual holiday party at a large company that no one knows is on the brink of disaster! To save their beloved company and their jobs, the employees must create the ugliest Christmas sweater ever made. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their most festive holiday sweaters and sing along with the cast throughout the show.

“The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical is nothing but fun. You’re going to laugh, sing along with all your favorite holiday tunes and you might even find yourself onstage with our fabulous cast, strutting your stuff on the runway,” said TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges.

Returning to the cast this holiday season are: Julia Krohn as “Cheryl,” Brooke Wilson as “Olga,” Kevin Cooney as “Charlie,” Nicolas Garza as “Doug/Niles,” and Kiara Caridad as “Kelli. Joining them are Trey Morgan Lewis who is serving as the understudy for “Doug/Niles” and “Charlie,” and Betty Marie Muessig who is serving as the understudy for “Cheryl,” “Olga,” and “Kelly.”

Co-written by Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick, the production will be restaged this season by Mitchell Greco who is directing.

Joining Greco is Musical Director, Ben Childress; Lighting Designer, Hudson Davis; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Jayson Kolbicz; and Production Stage Manager, Stephanie Britton. Casting for The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical is provided by TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Laura Nan Peete.

The Ugly Xmas Sweater runs December 3 through 22 at the Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

Theatre Under The Stars is grateful to our season sponsors Hampton/Homewood Suites and ABC13. Theatre Under The Stars is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, The Brown Foundation and The Wortham Foundation.