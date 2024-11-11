Attorney General Ken Paxton Files 100th Lawsuit Against Biden-Harris Administration

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton filed Texas’s 100th lawsuit against the Biden-Harris Administration, an historic milestone demonstrating the extent of the federal government’s abuses of power under the current leadership.

“For the past four years, the Biden-Harris Administration routinely violated the Constitution to implement an agenda that harmed our Nation,” said Attorney General Paxton. “From unlawfully orchestrating the border invasion to attacking our oil and gas industries and illegally abusing taxpayer money to censor our own citizens, the federal government has been ruthlessly weaponized against the American people. But Texas stood in their way. We proudly led the Nation’s fight to uphold the rule of law and restore Constitutional rights when they were under attack.”

Texas Attorney General Paxton’s latest lawsuit aims to block a new rule by the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) that arbitrarily limits States’ rights and unlawfully burdens taxpayers. In September 2024, the FCC issued a rule concerning federal prisoners’ phone calls, preempting state laws and forcing taxpayers to assume increased costs for these communications. The rule arbitrarily and capriciously violates the Administrative Procedures Act. To read the filing, click here.

Attorney General Paxton was the first state attorney general to secure a favorable ruling against the Biden-Harris administration in January 2021 when he sued the federal government just two days into the new presidential term, challenging Biden’s unlawful pause on deporting illegal immigrations. In the years that followed, Attorney General Paxton sued the Biden Administration over frequent violations of the Constitution, winning more than three out of every four lawsuits filed against the Administration. Recently, Attorney General Paxton prevailed over the federal government’s attempts to unlawfully redirect money appropriated for border wall funding, forcing border wall construction to resume. Attorney General Paxton also blocked the Biden-Harris Administration’s unconstitutional “parole in place” policy that would have unlawfully provided amnesty to more than a million illegal aliens.