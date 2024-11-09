VETERANS DAY INSIGHTS AT LSFM

Lone Star Flight Museum Volunteers Reflect on Their U.S. Military Service and the Importance of Preserving Aviation History

HOUSTON, Texas (Nov. 7, 2024) – This Veteran’s Day, the Lone Star Flight Museum wanted to hear from our own museum volunteers who are also U.S. military veterans. They offered insights about their service, the purpose of Veterans Day and how they feel about the work they do with the museum to preserve aviation history. Here is what a few of them said.

Museum volunteer, Donna Bane, looks back fondly at her time as a United States Air Force airman, she remembers the details of her base supply/inventory control management role at various military bases and how it shaped her career in the same field for four decades. Originally drawn to the museum by her husband, Bane found that working in the museum and being around the aircraft and their histories adds more meaning to the reason she volunteers, stating “Being a Veteran and having the opportunity of working with children at events makes me realize that they are the future of the military and of this museum. When I see the exhibits and can participate in museum events, I realize the true nature of what it takes to keep our great nation free and how honored I am to have served in the quest of maintaining that freedom.”

Longtime volunteer and museum docent, Bill Van Tassell, agrees. A veteran of the United States Air Force, VanTassell worked with various helicopters including Kamen HH-43B and Sikorsky CH-3E along with other aircraft. He expressed that the museum volunteers are reminiscent of the brotherhood he experienced alongside the others enlisted in the USAF. He added, “The camaraderie of other veterans and others that share my interest and love for older aircraft and the history behind them is wonderful and being able to pass that history along to younger generations is not only important, but also necessary.”

United States Navy veteran and museum volunteer, Doug McMullen, served as a Naval Flight Officer (NFO) on an aircraft, the EP-3E. Doug said that volunteering at the museum is a reminder of his past in Naval Aviation, and that it’s his “wish to pass on my experiences and education in hopes of inspiring youth to become future aviators.”

LSFM is honored to have the following veterans volunteer with us:

Mark Brynestad (U.S. Navy)

Robert Burger (U.S. Army)

Bill Cooke (U.S. Army)

Jim Davis (U.S. Army)

Nancy Gilman (U.S. Navy)

Joe Grobusky (U.S. Navy)

Brian Klock (U.S. Navy)

Jamie Koula (U.S. Coast Guard)

Joe Lee (U.S. Army)

Doug McMullen (U.S. Navy)

Aaron Rast (U.S. Navy)

Gordon Reed (U.S. Army)

Duncan Stewart (U.S. Army)

Jose Tijerina (US Navy)

Brian Utermahlen (U.S. Army).

The Lone Star Flight Museum is dedicated to preserving Texas’ rich aviation history and the legacy of military aviation service, as well as being a state-of-the-art STEM learning center for the Houston community.

In honor of Veterans Day on Saturday, November 9th, Lone Star Flight Museum is offering free admission for veterans and active military members. In addition to the museum’s historic aircraft and exhibits, visitors can enjoy the Hangar Talk, “Another Surprise at Pearl Harbor” at 11am and 1pm and a special “Peek Inside” our Piper L-4 Grasshopper from 10:30am-2pm. Get details on all the Veterans Day events and read more about our LSFM volunteers that served here.

To learn more about the Lone Star Flight Museum or becoming a volunteer, visit LoneStarFlight.org or click here.

For more media requests or questions, please contact Laura Pennino, contact information above.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. In addition to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, the 130,000 square foot museum is home to a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation and military aircraft. Guests can experience the wonder of flight in a warbird ride and get hands-on in the high-tech Aviation Learning Center and Flight Academy. Multiple public and STEM-focused education programs create an unforgettable museum experience for visitors of all ages. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 with senior and military discounts. Memberships are also available. For details, visit lonestarflight.org or call 346-708-2517, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram.