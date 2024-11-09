Veterans Day: Gratitude to Those Who Served

On this Veterans Day, the Texas Veterans Commission expresses deep gratitude to the courageous men and women who have served our nation. Today, we honor your dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to protecting our freedoms.

Veterans Day dates to Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1918. In 1938, the 11th of November each year became a legal holiday to honor those who fought in World War I. This day now recognizes all military service members who have served America in war and times of peace.

To the families of veterans, we stand with you in recognition of your loved ones’ service and heroism. Your strength is a vital part of their legacy.

Let us take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made and the freedom we enjoy because of their bravery. Contemplate this and thank those who served.

Laura Koerner

Texas Veterans Commission

Chairwoman and U.S. Navy Veteran