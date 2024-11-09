Texas Comptroller’s Office Releases State of Texas Annual Cash Report

(AUSTIN) —Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced the release of the State of Texas Annual Cash Report for fiscal 2024. The report presents cash-basis information on revenues, expenditures and balances for funds held in the State Treasury as of Aug. 31, 2024.
Each fund includes the:
- Date of origin.
- Administering agency.
- Authorizing statute.
- Revenues and other sources at the object code level.
- Expenditures and other uses at the category level.
A PDF file of the Annual Cash Report may be found on the Comptroller’s website.