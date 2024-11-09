LIBRARY HOSTS interactive FAMILY MOVIE event

The Youth Services department at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will host a special “Interactive Family Movie Day” event on Tuesday, November 26, at 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road, in northeast Fort Bend County.

Families with children of all ages are invited to sing, cheer, and react along with the film! Movie-themed crafts will also be on hand. Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

In this animated comedy-adventure film, released in 2007, a rat named Remy dreams of becoming a great French chef. Fate places Remy in the sewers of Paris, where he finds himself ideally situated beneath a famous gourmet restaurant. Despite being an unwelcome visitor in the kitchen, Remy and his passion for cooking sets in motion a hilarious and exciting rat race that turns the Parisian culinary world upside-down.

This movie is rated G. The libraries’ licensing agreement for public showing of films through Swank Motion Pictures prohibits them from releasing the name of the movie outside of the library.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900) or the library system’s Communications office (281-633-4734).