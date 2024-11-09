Communities In Schools of Houston’s Brighter Futures BBQ at The Pit Room raises more than $75,000 to support students in the greater Houston area

WHAT: More than 100 guests braved the stormy weather the evening of Saturday, Nov. 2 to attend Communities In Schools (CIS) of Houston’s Brighter Futures BBQ, raising over $75,000. Held at The Pit Room in Montrose, the Brighter Futures BBQ brought together a diverse crowd of party-goers to support CIS students in the Greater Houston area. CIS of Houston is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering at-risk students to stay in school and achieve in life.
Thanks to the generosity of The Pit Room owners Michael Sambrooks and David Sambrooks, also a CIS board member, proceeds from all meals purchased at The Pit Room on Nov. 2 were donated to Communities In Schools of Houston, adding to the bottom line for funds raised.
With a DJ spinning tunes, a silent auction with items such as Astros tickets and a pair of Fraulein Boots, and libations and food, the mood was upbeat and fun, with lots of western attire, boots and hats on display among the guests.
The Pit Room prepared a delicious, huge spread of food served family style at each table, including chicken, ribs, brisket, mac n’ cheese, potato salad, spicy green beans and the fixings of onions, pickles and white bread. Guests were happy to go for seconds.
Funds raised from the CIS Brighter Futures BBQ will support the CIS mission to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. Currently serving 135 campuses across Greater Houston, CIS places at least one full-time CIS Student Support Specialist on each partner campus to deliver comprehensive direct services including counseling, academic support and health and human services.
