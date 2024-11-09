Celebrate the Holidays with a Spectacular Jazz Concert!

Women in Jazz Association Swings into the Holiday Season

Austin, Texas – Celebrate the season in style with the Women in Jazz Association, Inc. at ‘Tis The Season to Be Jazzy! Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of soulful jazz, holiday classics, and smooth ballads on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 3:00 PM (doors open at 2:00 PM), presented at the charming Chez Zee Gallery, located at 5406 Balcones Drive, Austin, TX.

Featuring vocalists Pamela Hart, Silvie Rider Young, and Shawnda Birch, along with the renowned Ryan Howard Quartet – Ryan Howard on piano, Dr. Jeremy George on bass, Danny Sanchez on drums, and Michael Malone on saxophone and Emcee Jabari Warfield – this event promises a musical journey that will leave you in the holiday spirit. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience Austin’s finest jazz talent in an intimate setting, perfect for jazz enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

This project is supported in part by the City of Austin Economic Development Department.

Tickets are general admission at $35 (includes light hors d’oeuvres) available at https://tistheseason24@eventbrite.com