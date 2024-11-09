Attorney General Ken Paxton Demands Jack Smith’s Records After Illegal Weaponization of Justice System Against President Trump

AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton made a Freedom of Information Act Request to the Department of Justice requesting records relating to Jack Smith’s corrupt investigation into President Trump.

Attorney General Paxton said, “Past Special Counsels, including—notoriously—Robert Mueller, destroyed records at the end of their investigations to avoid accountability. It is not clear why nobody was prosecuted for doing so. This request is part of my Office’s efforts to ensure that Americans are not cheated out of accountability or information again. This pattern of weaponizing the justice system for partisan retribution must end.”

To read the letter, click here