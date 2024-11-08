The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Introduces the Take Me Home Program to Aid Residents with Cognitive Conditions

Houston, TX — November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is proud to announce the launch of the Take Me Home program, a new initiative designed to ensure the safety of elderly residents with various types of dementia. This free program is voluntary and will assist law enforcement with essential information to offer appropriate care and attention.

Families are encouraged to register their loved ones who may be at risk. Participation in the program is optional, and you can opt-out anytime. When applying to the Take Me Home program, families are asked to provide vital information, including:

The individual’s name and date of birth

Effective de-escalation techniques

Do’s and don’ts for interaction

Past wandering locations

A recent photo

Any other details that could assist in a safe interaction

This information is linked to an address, enabling our deputies to respond more effectively and with great empathy. The more detailed the information provided, the better equipped our deputies will be to handle situations involving individuals with cognitive conditions.

“Harris County is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all our residents, especially those who may be more vulnerable due to cognitive conditions,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “The Take Me Home program is an invaluable resource that will help our deputies provide the highest level of care and attention, ensuring safe and positive interactions.”

By participating in theTake Me Home program, families can have peace of mind knowing that their loved ones will receive the necessary care and support if they encounter law enforcement. This initiative underscores HCSO’s dedication to fostering a safer and more compassionate community.

For more information about the Take Me Home program or to register a loved one, please visit bit.ly/TakeMeHomeProgram or email the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at TakeMeHome@sheriff.hctx.net.