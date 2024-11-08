TexasWorks Charter Schools Open Across Texas, Offering Tuition-Free Diplomas and Career Certifications for Adults Up to Age 50

Campuses will provide child care, life coaching, job placement services

November 7, 2024 – ResponsiveEd has announced the creation and launch of TexasWorks, an adult charter school providing individuals up to age 50 with the opportunity to reclaim their future by earning a high school diploma, a career certificate, and a direct pipeline to employment. The new program was celebrated with a ribbon cutting for the new campus in San Angelo today, followed by additional launch events planned for TexasWorks campuses in Austin, Edinburg, and Laredo.

The specialized, tuition-free schools are open at 23 locations in the following cities: Abilene; Austin; Brownsville; Corpus Christi; Edinburg; El Paso; Granbury; Houston, with campuses at Gallery Furniture, Champion, and Hobby; Laredo; Lubbock; Mission; San Angelo; San Antonio; San Juan; Tyler; Weslaco; DeSoto; Fort Worth; Irving; Mesquite; and Longview.

“This is the largest statewide, tuition-free effort to help adults up to age 50 earn their high school diploma and a career certificate that provides them direct employment,” said Chuck Cook, ResponsiveEd CEO. “We want adults across Texas to know that regardless of your age or circumstances, you have an opportunity to build the future you want for yourself and your family.”

“Students don’t have to wonder if this program will work. After more than 25 years of success, they can see that it will.”

The program was authorized under Senate Bill 1615 in the 87th Legislative Session and the Texas Education Agency subsequently approved the charter.

TexasWorks schools will provide the same level of quality, personalized education as ResponsiveEd’s Premier High Schools, which for more than 25 years have successfully helped at-risk youth earn their degrees and create a brighter future for more than 20,000 graduates.

In addition to working toward their diploma, students will receive career readiness training with region-specific CTE courses that lead to industry certifications and a pathway to a career.

TexasWorks has coordinated with communities, families, and local leaders at each campus to ensure that the career pathways offered reflect local needs. TexasWorks will bridge the transition from classroom to career through existing partnerships with local businesses and colleges.

Each campus will provide students with an array of support services, ranging from childcare to mental health counseling and instructional support for students with disabilities or impairments.

“The staff at TexasWorks will develop personalized learning plans for each student, ensuring each student has a clearly defined path to success,” said Elizabeth Camarena, Ed.D., TexasWorks Superintendent. “The goal of TexasWorks is to meet students where they are by creating an individualized pathway to graduation and career readiness while ensuring each student’s personal needs are met. With TexasWorks, students will earn a diploma and launch their career.”

Learn more and enroll at www.TexasWorks.com.