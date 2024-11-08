DPS Announces Multiple Arrests in Clean Scanning Operation

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD) continues to work to address illegal activity surrounding fraudulent vehicle inspections known as “clean scanning.” In its most recent enforcement operation, which was conducted in the Houston area this month, 19 warrants were secured for criminal activity related to clean scanning.

Over the course of the last several months, RSD has conducted several operations on vehicle inspection stations throughout the state where illegal activity was believed to be taking place. After the initial identification of those stations, personnel from RSD, as well DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID), the Texas Highway Patrol (THP) and the Houston Police Department (HPD) conducted surveillance and made numerous arrests.

The most recent operation in the Houston area just concluded on November 7, and during this operation five people were arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity related to clean scanning. In addition, warrants were also secured for another 14 individuals involved in the same organized criminal activity.

In total, from February 13, 2023, through November 7, 2024, the department has secured or served 88 arrest warrants related to clean scanning as part of its ongoing operations throughout the state.

DPS continues to work closely with our local, state and federal partners to detect, disrupt and arrest individuals engaged in criminal activity. Clean scanning is a serious crime. If you suspect it is taking place, please report it at (512) 424-0290.