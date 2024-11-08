DPS Announces Featured Fugitive for November

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Miguel Gomez is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is now increased to $8,500 during November if the tip is received this month.

Miguel Angel Gomez, 51, of Houston, has been wanted out of Harris Co. for murder since 2022. In 2009, he was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 16-year-old female and sentenced to 15 years confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. Gomez also has prior convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a vehicle and burglary of a building. Additionally, he has been wanted for a parole violation since December 2022.

Gomez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, both hands, left leg and left arm. He has scars on his face, lip and left forearm. More information about Gomez or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2024, DPS and other agencies have arrested 40 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 15 sex offenders, 10 gang members and four criminal illegal immigrants – with $24,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS websiteby selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tipby clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.