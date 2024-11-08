DocMJ TX Brings Mobile Medical Marijuana Certifications to Susan G. Komen Events Across Texas.

Houston, TX – In an inventive initiative, DocMJ TX is bringing its medical marijuana certification services by partnering with Susan G. Komen events across Texas. As an exclusive marijuana doctor and event sponsor, the company will offer patients the convenience of receiving free certificates through an exclusive mobile telehealth unit directly on-site.

By combining healthcare innovation with accessibility, DocMJ TX is taking a significant step in providing Texans, particularly those affected by cancer, with the resources they need to explore alternative treatment in a compassionate and supportive environment. The mobile unit ensures even participants undergo evaluations, receive their certification, and access guidance without the additional burden of traveling or waiting in line.

The Susan G. Komen events are slotted for October 5th in Houston, TX, October 19th in Dallas, October 27th in Austin, and November 2nd in San Antonio (not full set up). DocMJ TX will offer certifications at $49.00 and donate 5 free certifications.

In addition, GoodBlend is looking to purchase some free certificates to hand out at their discretion. The Cannabus Mobile Unit with telehealth booths will accommodate as many as 8-9 participants at a time for the larger events.

DocMJ TX provides Total Individualized Wellness services that alleviate suffering and offer the relief patients seek with compassionate and affordable medical treatments through proven alternative medicinal solutions. This mission enables the practitioners, who are licensed and authorized, to permit qualified patients to receive medical marijuana from an approved dispensary.

Making an appointment is easy and can be done conveniently with telemedicine through the DocMJ TX website. Based on a private meeting with a practitioner, patients receive their prescriptions, are entered into the registry, and can purchase a Texas medical marijuana card on the same day.

The company understands patients’ hardships while paying for necessary medical treatment and has invested in technology that keeps their expenses as low as possible. DocMJ TX has an all-inclusive price and monthly payment option; all services are free if the practitioner determines that a patient doesn’t qualify or medical marijuana isn’t the best option.

Under Texas law, patients with PTSD, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), cancer, intractable epilepsy, many seizure disorders, an incurable neurodegenerative disease, spasticity, and autism or other spectrum disorders, are eligible for a medical marijuana card.

Beyond medical marijuana prescriptions, DocMJ TX has CBD products such as edibles and topicals for relaxation, inflammation, stress, anxiety, pain, and better sleep. The caring and dedicated team also offers online mental health counseling services to help patients reach their health and wellness goals.

About DocMJ TX:

DocMJ TX is a medical marijuana physician practice providing care to patients seeking the medical benefits of cannabis. Since its establishment in 2016, the company has made a positive difference in patients’ lives, offering over 400,000 visits. The practitioners keep up with the ever-changing laws and requirements to ensure all patients access convenient and affordable medical care.