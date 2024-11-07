Winter Fun (and Santa!) Arrives at the Lone Star Flight Museum 

HOUSTON, Texas (November 5, 2024) – Special events, holiday fun and inspiring programs fill winter days at the Lone Star Flight Museum.

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

November – National Aviation History Month

Sat., Nov. 9 – Veteran’s Day at LSFM

Sat., Nov. 16 – Jet Setters Ball – Destination Rome – LSFM Annual Gala

Sat., Dec. 7 – Breakfast with Santa

Sat., Dec. 14 – Stearman Santa

November is National Aviation History Month

November is a “plane” amazing month! LSFM celebrates American ingenuity and achievements in the field of aviation and the pioneers that dared to push the boundaries.

Throughout the month, LSFM will highlight our aircraft and offer “peek insides”, host informative Hangar Talks, and Marshalling Class for all ages. Visit our website for the full schedule.

Veterans Day at LSFM – Sat. Nov. 9 – 10 am- 5 pm

The Lone Star Flight Museum is proud to honor U.S. military Veterans and those currently serving our country.

On Saturday, November 9th, in honor of Veteran’s Day, the Lone Star Flight Museum will offer free admission for all Veterans and active military.

10:30am – 2pm – Peek Inside the Piper L-4 Grasshopper

11am & 1pm – Hangar Talk – “Another Surprise at Pearl Harbor”

Jet Setters Ball presented by CenterPoint Energy – Sat., Nov. 16

Join us for a gala to remember as we travel to “the Eternal City,” Rome, Italy. This year’s event honors our friend and instrumental leader Scott Rozzell with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award! A member of the Museum Board of Directors since 2002 and Board Chairman from 2015 to 2023, LSFM will pay tribute to Scott’s leadership and dedication. The magical evening will include decadent Italian fare and décor along with live and silent auction items to compliment the night’s festivities. Tickets on sale now!

Breakfast with Santa – Sat., Dec.7 – 8:30a.m. – 12p.m.

This exclusive holiday event, presented by South Houston Moms and Houston Event Planning, will start with the crowd-favorite of seeing St. Nick arrive in our vintage PT-17 Stearman plane! The North Pole native will then join ticket holders for a VIP breakfast experience. Breakfast guests and museum visitors will be able to take photos with Santa. NEW for 2025 – Hot Cocoa Bar with all the fixings and Crafting Stations – build a snowman craft & make a holiday ornament. Tickets on sale now: Breakfast with Santa – Lone Star Flight Museum

Stearman Santa – Sat., Dec. 14 – 11a.m. – 1p.m.

HO HO HO from our hangars! Santa’s giving his reindeer a break before the big night and borrowing our PT-17 Stearman! See St. Nick taxi on our ramp, followed by photos, crafts and more! All the fun is included with regular admission.

Plane of the Month!

Every month, the Lone Star Flight Museum welcomes a new and visiting aircraft, giving visitors a chance to see a new plane at the museum all year long. Now on display:

NOVEMBER: Race 5 – “American Spirit” | L39C

“American Spirit” completed its first race at the National Championship Air Races, Jet Class, in September 2002. During the 12 years of Reno jet racing, this aircraft won 38% of the races flown and finished in the top 5 in 80% of the races. It won the final jet race in the Championship race with an average speed of 503 mph!

Schedules subject to change. Visit us online at LONESTARFLIGHT.ORG or our FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM pages for the latest program and event information, or call 346-708-2517